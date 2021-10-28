56 dengue patients admitted to PIMS

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Wednesday confirmed admission of 56 confirmed dengue patients in the hospital for medical treatment. According to spokesman PIMS Dr. Mubashir Daha, 10 patients had been discharged during the last 24 hours while 2,200 confirmed dengue cases were reported in the hospital. He said that a total of 300 dengue patients remained admitted to the hospital for their treatment. He added two separate wards had been allocated for such patients to provide them with 24-hour medical services.

He added 100 additional beds had also been allocated in the Medical Ward, Emergency, and ICU of the hospital. Dr. Mubashir said that sufficient facilities had been provided to ensure the treatment of dengue patients at the blood bank, pharmacy, and laboratory of the hospital. He added life-saving drugs for serious dengue patients were being provided free of cost.

He added the dengue ward staff under the supervision of Dr. Shafaat Khatoon was available to handle any emergency-like situation.