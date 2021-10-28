Imran Khan true ambassador of Kashmiris: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a brave ambassador of Kashmiri people and he has exposed the wicked face of Narendra Modi before the world.

In his video message here, he said that Pakistani and Kashmiri people used to observe October 27 as Black Day every year to condemn the armed forces brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). He said that this was the day when Indian forces entered Kashmir in 1947 and occupied the valley illegally. He condemned the human rights violations being committed by India in the IIOJK for the last 74 years.

He also gave a message to Kashmiris that they were not alone in the struggle for independence from India but the entire Pakistani nation was standing with them. Minister of State Farrukh Habib said that Indian forces used pellet guns on innocent Kashmiri people and subjected young Kashmiri freedom-fighters to worst-ever barbarism and some of them were martyred.

He also condemned the Indian government act of disallowing burying of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the graveyard of martyrs,” he added. Farrukh Habib also condemned the Indian move to revoke article 370 that gave Occupied Kashmir an autonomous status and slammed Indian fascist oppression, inhuman curfew, and killings of Kashmiri people.

The minister of state said that the Western media also criticised the Indian atrocities in Kashmir valley. He said that diplomatic, political and moral support would continue to Kashmiri people until they achieve their fundamental right to self-determination. The hearts of the Pakistani nation beat with their Kashmiri brethren, he added. He urged the United Nations and international community to play their role to stop Indian terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and solve this issue according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.