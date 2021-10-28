PAC observes Kashmir Black Day

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday arranged a photo exhibition and walk in connection with Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who were fighting for their right to self-determination. PAC Director Waqar Ahmed, on occasion, said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of 1947. He said that it was on October 27,1947, when India had sent its troops to Jammu and Kashmir and illegally occupied it in violation of the Indian Independence Act and Partition Plan and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Waqar said the unilateral and unconstitutional steps taken by the Indian government on August 5,2019, have also further worsened the lives of the Kashmiri people in IIOJK. He said the August 5 action by India was a conspiracy to turn IIOJK into a Hindu majority. “October 27 and August 5 will always be remembered as black days in the history,” he added.













