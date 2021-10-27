Pakistan attends mooton 50th anniversary of restoration of PRC seat in UN

Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) organized an Online International Conference on 26th Oct 2021 to celebrate the “50th Anniversary of Restoration of Lawful Seat of the Peoples’ Republic of China in the United Nations”.

Renowned Analysts and Experts from Pakistan and China addressed the conference, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday. In his welcoming address, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Pakistan Nong Rong said that through joint efforts of Pakistan and China, we will witness more progress in our bilateral ties and a stronger partnership in the international arena.

Nong Rong also mentioned that China and Pakistan have stayed together to overcome many obstacles. “Together we have prospered and achieved many milestones”, he added. Riaz Khokhar, Former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, discussed President stated that China has greatly contributed to solving the key issues being faced by global community including climate change, the pandemic, etc.

Senator Mushahid Hussain, Chairman, Senate Defense Committee and Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, said China was an engine of world’s economic growth.He stated that China is at a peaceful rise and it is rising in fields of technology, artificial intelligence and many more.

Hassan Daud Butt, Chief Executive Officer, KP-Board of Investment and Trade, discussed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a Corridor with bright prospects and multiple opportunities.He stated that China provides an open pathway for global economic development through projects like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Dr. Iram Khalid, Chairperson, Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of the Punjab, Lahore, praised China’s efforts in strengthening vaccine cooperation against COVID-19. She suggested to establish a shared health policy for the global community.Dr. Zahid Anwar, Dean of the School of Social Sciences and Director of the China Study Centre, University of Peshawar, said BRI could bring win-win cooperation for China and other countries.