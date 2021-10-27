Pakistan eyes Chinese cooperation to enhance e-commerce market

The Commercial Counselor of Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, Badaruz Zaman said that with the growing 4G and 5G internet accessibility, the Pakistani e-commerce market is going upward very fast, while Pakistan is looking for Chinese enterprises to explore the opportunities in the e-commerce industry in Pakistan, reports China Economic Net.

Addressing the participants of the Pakistan Investment Forum and the Cross-border E-commerce Business Negotiation Conference here, he said, “We need to attract the Chinese e-commerce application, developers, e-commerce payment solutions providers, and insurance companies so that we can develop a complete environment where e-commerce transactions can increase”, he mentioned.

While talking to China Economic Net, he said that the delivery services area was also discussed in detail with the Chinese enterprises, of which many showed interest.”We are facing a shortage of goods delivery services. If these services are introduced by China, like SF Express, ZTO, and other companies that are very efficient here so we good enhance our e-commerce and supplies chain industry.

Badaruz Zaman explained the investment-friendly policies of the Pakistan government and strong consumer demand in the Pakistan market.He said that they could start a business very quickly in the special economic zones and industrial zones in Pakistan.

He further said that in Pakistan, around 186 million cellular subscribers, and now people are switching towards smartphones. Many applications are coming up, but still, Pakistan needs Chinese support to improve this sector.”Eleven-eleven (Nov. 11th) is a big day for the e-commerce industry in China. I was also going through the internet and I saw that even the Daraz.com and other Pakistani e-commerce companies are also offering a lot of discounts on 11-11. I hope one day Pakistan have such kind of supply chain in the e-commerce sector”, he stated.

On the conference, the investors also signed agreements with Pakistani commodities exporters.