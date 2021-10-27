Russia warns Ukraine over use of Turkish drones in conflict

The Kremlin warned Wednesday that the use of Turkish-made drones could further aggravate the conflict in Ukraine, after Kiev released footage of its military employing the weapons against pro-Russian separatists for the first time. Ukraine has been fighting a trench conflict in the east of the ex-Soviet country against fighters backed by Russia since 2014, when Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula, sparking sanctions from the West. Ukraine’s defence ministry late Tuesday published video of what it said was its first use of the Turkish-made TB2 Bayraktar drone in the conflict, targeting artillery. “We really have special and good relations with Turkey but this case, unfortunately, confirms our concerns that the deliveries of such armaments to the Ukrainian military may potentially destabilize the situation at the engagement line,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday. The introduction of the drone is a potential game-changer in the years-long conflict, after Turkish drones were used by Azerbaijan last year to overpower Armenia’s army in Nagorno-Karabakh — another frozen post-Soviet conflict. Drone maker Baykar’s flagship model has also been used in conflicts in Syria and Libya.













