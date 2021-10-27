Understanding the TLP

Political Islam is an oxymoron. Politics are activities aimed at gaining power. Islam means submission (to the will of God). There can be no machination for power while submitting to God’s will. Political Islam is the hijacking of Islam for power. The TLP first caught our attention as a militarist trouble maker. The Laal masjid fiasco was a major reason why public opinion turned against General Musharraf when he took action after a 10-month long stand-off between the state and the mosque-pun not intended. The cowardly cross-dressing leading cleric escaping in a burqa, his use of women and children as human shields and his arsenal of weapons inside the holy premises of a mosque, show the sheer evil we were faced with. However, the masses viewed the situation one-dimensionally as a military ruler killing righteous mosque-goers. The TLP is a command group with a hierarchical arrangement. It lost its leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi last year. Dynastic politics propelled the then 26-year-old son to take over. The Quran demarcates 40 as the age of full maturity (Qur’an 46:15), dynastic politics appointing a 20 something as the leader are unIslamic.

TLP’s ideological foundation is the love of the prophet (PBUH). Muhammad (PBUH) said, “None of you have faith until I am more beloved to him than his children, his father, and all of the people.” (Sahih al-Bukhari 15 and Sahih Muslim 44). Prophetic love is expressed by emulating him. Allah SWT commands us to obey Him and the prophet (Qur’an 4:59)

TLP’s political trajectory has never been in compliance with the Quran or sahih hadith. It is a cult that masquerades as a religiously-motivated group. Cults have rituals and hence the TLP supports the bidat (religious innovation) of celebrating 12 Rabbi ul Awwal. The prophet (pbuh) said, “The most evil matters in religion are those that are newly invented, for every newly invented matter is an innovation, every innovation is misguidance, and every misguidance is in the Hellfire.” (Sunan al-Nasa’i 1578). Not surprisingly every activity in this birthday celebration either relates to something explicitly forbidden by the prophet or that which inconveniences people. Participation in the prophetic birthday celebrations is additionally forbidden for women, as they are to stay home. It is hence political on many levels. TLP supporters taking pride in this celebration dominate social media. Those who oppose this bidat are termed haters.

A true religious revival begins in the hearts.

The prophet (pbuh) is to be obeyed. Islamic unity is to “Hold firmly the rope of Allah and not become divided.” (Qur’an 3:103). This is all about seeking “righteousness within ourselves as social beings.” TLP insteads posits the prophet as a rallying point for divisiveness. The best way to cement group cohesiveness is to ferment the group’s hatred of an external enemy. Deficiencies within the group can be easily and painlessly overlooked by focusing attention on the ‘sins’ of the out-group. TLP’s political journey is all about “seeing the devil in others.” There is blasphemous religious mythology created by the so-called devotees of the prophet (pbuh). They claim that Muhammad (pbuh) was made of Noor, when that is an attribute of Allah SWT alone (Qu’ran 24:35). This is shirk and it could only have come from the devil. Politics is about dominance so it literally is the game of the devil, because Islam is submission and surrender. Iblis became Shaitan (Satan)by showing pride in the heavens above when he was asked to prostrate to Adam, and he refused saying that he was better than Adam. (Qur’an 7:12). Satan became the father of lies when he vowed to lead the human race astray by his false promises of “Life eternal and a kingdom that will not decay,” which he presented to Adam and Hawwa (Quran 20:120). Lies are the foundation of evil. All evil acts involve lies.

In 1983 the late Scott. M. Peck authored the phenomenal book, “People of the Lie: The hope for healing human evil.” This classic bestseller was authored by an astute Christian psychiatrist who either unwittingly corroborates Quranic verses as his conclusions or explains Quranic psychology. His book unravels the TLP in particular and political Islam in general. Dr Scott defines evil as “The exercise of political power-that is, the imposition of one’s will upon others by overt or covert coercion-in order to avoid . . . spiritual growth.” The TLP conforms to Peck’s findings to a T. Peck’s description of evil boils down to a self-deceiving, self-righteous nature that hurts others out of hate or for personal gain. Utterly dedicated to preserving their self-image of perfection, they are unceasingly engaged in the effort to maintain the appearance of moral purity, to suppress inner guilt. They cannot tolerate to admit their sinfulness and instead project their failings onto their victims through scapegoating. They are intellectually devious.

Dishonest behaviour and distorted thinking underlie the unethical, violent and bigoted behaviour and the blasphemous mythology of the TLP.

The fundamental root of evil is laziness, the willingness to subordinate the needs or well-being of others to take the easy way to get what we want or spare ourselves sacrifice or disappointment. While they seem to lack any motivation to be good, they intensely desire to appear good. Their ‘goodness’ is all on a level of pretence. It is, in effect, a lie. This is why they are the “people of the lie.'” A true religious revival begins in the hearts. Righteousness progresses from the individual scale to the nuclear family-scale to the social scale. This is the foundation of a just and righteous society. In his famous book “The Road to Mecca”, Muhammad Asad states how the Libyan Syed Ahmed Al-Sanussi (1873 – 1933) was a pivotal figure in the Turkish war of independence. Syed Ahmed had brought about a spiritual revolution in eastern Libya, which earned him immense respect throughout the Ottoman empire. Upon Attaturk’s request, Syed Ahmed persuaded the peasants of Anatolia to wage jihad on European colonizers. This spirit of jihad led to victory.

Muhammad Asad himself had travelled to meet Syed Ahmed, upon the request of the Saudi King. Rulers thus sought Syed Ahmed’s assistance owing to his spiritual discipline, which inspired his community, the fame of which spread far and wide. He helped them only when the cause was righteous. Righteousness is never political in its ambitions. The TLP is flexing its muscle as an emerging major political party. This does not bode well for Pakistan.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist. She can be reached at aliya1924@gmail.com.