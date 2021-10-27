PTV orders inquiry of Shoaib Akhtar’s treatment on live show

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, the Pakistan State Television (PTV) officials have taken notice of how the show anchor behaved with national hero and cricketing legend Shoaib Akhtar and urged him to leave the panel, Daily Times reported.

The national television administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter where Shoaib Akhtar was apparently disrespected in the live transmission following which the veteran cricketer announced he was quitting the job there and left midway.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar maintained that he was utterly embarrassed at the Game On Hai show for how rudely its host Dr Nauman Niaz behaved over banter and asked Shoaib Akhtar to leave the show.

He further said he tried to still calm the temperature by staying on the panel despite the commercial break but the host, Dr Nauman Niaz, didn’t relent even then which entailed his abrupt departure from the show.

Later on, Dr Niaz also tweeted and indicated there was a second side of the story as well. “One side of the story always attracts,” he said and wished the star and his “friends for ages” all the best.