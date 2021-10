On Wednesday, Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Tareen have come back to Pakistan after spending 10 days in London, Daily Times reported.

According to the sources, Jahangir Tareen and his son landed in Lahore on their return from the UK.

Before leaving to London, it was anticipated that Tareen might meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif or someone else from his party. But later, both Tareen and sources in the Sharif family rejected the speculation.