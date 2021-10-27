Protest march of banned outfit should end: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the so-called long march of a banned organisation was causing problems and its protest should be ended at the earliest.

However, talking to media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said that the Federal Cabinet would have a detailed discussion on the issue and a detailed strategy would be prepared.

Fawad Chaudhry further said it was ironic that those claiming to be followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) were causing problems for the common man. To a question he said he had come to ECP and details would be shared when the matter would proceed further.

Furthermore, about the victory in T20 World Cup matches he said that the nation has received good news first trouncing India by record 10 wickets and then New Zealand yesterday.

Defeating India was also special, as Pakistan cricket had emerged from the crisis after the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team whereas India had pumped billions of rupees in its cricket, he added.

Meanwhile, he said that New Zealand’s issue of security must have been resolved now.