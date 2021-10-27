UN should play its role on Kashmir issue, says Bilawal Bhutto

On Wednesday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto maintained that freedom was the basic right of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, and Pakistan would never allow India to snatch that right from them, Daily Times reported.

On Kashmir Day, he said that the Modi-led government in India has turned the beautiful valley of Kashmir, known as the paradise on earth, into the world’s largest torture cell.

“Even today, India’s dungeons are full of Kashmiri youth,” he said.

“It is my appeal to the world to work for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in order to ensure durable peace in South Asia,” he said and added the referendum is only the way out.

While counting the PPP’s achievements, he said that PPP was fighting for the liberation of Kashmir right from the day it was founded. “My party supports settlement of the dispute in accordance with the United Nations’ resolutions,” he said, and added that he assured people of held Kashmir that PPP would continue to offer them support the way former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and Benazir Bhutto (BB) had supported them.

Bilawal further said that he saluted his Kashmiri brethren who had laid down their lives in order to get their right of self-determination.

On the other hand, former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in his message on Kashmir Black Day, has called upon the United Nations to play its role in the resolution of the Kashmir issue. “The issue should be resolved as per the wishes of people of the Indian occupied Kashmir,” he asserted.

Zardari said that people of occupied territory would continue to struggle for their fundamental right of self-determination peacefully until they got it. “PPP pays tributes to the Kashmiri freedom fighters who have been giving sacrifices for the last seven decades,” he concluded.