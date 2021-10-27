Administration seals main roads linking Rawalpindi and Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: The local authorities have sealed main roads that are linking Rawalpindi and Islamabad. They took this step to hinder the entry of protesters of proscribed groups in the federal capital territory.

The administration has sealed both tracks of Murree Road from Faizabad interchange to Mareer Chowk Saddar in Rawalpindi with containers and other hurdles in the wee hours of the morning.

Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service has been suspended from Saddar to Faizabad until the next order.

Murree Road has also been blocked from Faizabad to Chandni Chowk with hurdles and deployment of police contingents, reports said.

School going children returned home due to blocked roads, which caused problems for the general public. The situation forced commuters to walk to their workplaces and other destinations.

Heavy contingents of police have been deployed at Faizabad to the Sixth Road.

According to sources, the Punjab government has directed DPOs of some districts to deploy policemen to Rawalpindi to tackle any law and order situation.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said that the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will likely end its protests by Tuesday.

The minister said that the government has listened to the demands of the TLP. They will end the protests after the fulfillment of the demands.

The minister assured the fulfillment of the demands in accordance with the law. He said that all issues will be resolved with mutual understanding.