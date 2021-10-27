COVID-19: NCOC records 13 more deaths, 516 new cases

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday (today) morning, Pakistan has reported 13 deaths and 516 new cases in the last 24 hours (Tuesday).

After adding the new 516 cases, the number of total infections stands at 1,270,322. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,405.

Moreover, a total of 38,430 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 516 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.34 percent.

Statistics 27 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,430

Positive Cases: 516

Positivity %: 1.34%

Deaths : 13

However, as of yesterday, 717 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,217,935.

The number of patients in critical care was 1445. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 23,982.

Furthermore, 468,401coronavirus cases in Sindh, 439,450 in Punjab, 177,646 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,777 in Islamabad, 33,211 in Balochistan, 34,450 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,387 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

On the other hand, the NCOC authorities have urged the public to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

Get yourself vaccinated to completely defeat COVID!!! Don’t forget to get your second dose for full protection! ویکسین لگوایں کووڈ کو ہرائیں pic.twitter.com/IE7EekvFeh — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 26, 2021