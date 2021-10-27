Punjab records 515 dengue cases and 2 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab on Wednesday reported 515 new cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease in the last 24 hours period.

Provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch said that Lahore reported two deaths of dengue patients yesterday.

The Health secretary has said that yesterday Lahore reported 367 dengue fever cases.

The viral disease has claimed 34 lives in Punjab in this season.

In Punjab so far 11,655 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have been reported in the current season, the health secretary said.

Lahore has reported most cases of dengue cases. The total number recorded in Lahore stands at 8,668, according to the secretary health.

Health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch had earlier said that the administration has stepped up efforts to counter the upsurge in dengue fever in the province.

Islamabad has reported an upsurge in the dengue hemorrhagic fever cases. And also in other parts of the country including Sindh and KPK provinces.