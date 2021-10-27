Pharmaceutical exports surge 17pc m-o-m in September

The exports of pharmaceutical goods surged 17.09 percent on a month-on-month basis to $22.621 million during September as compared to August.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of pharmaceutical goods surged 7.36 percent to $73.428 million during the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the same period of 2020-21.

The exports of pharmaceutical products remained $73.428 million during July-September 2021-22 as compared to $68.393 million during the first quarter of 2020-21. In terms of quantity, the pharmaceutical goods export also rose by 63.46 percent from 4,477 metric tonnes to 7,318 metric tonnes, the data revealed. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical goods export on a year-on-year basis, however, witnessed a decrease of 3.21 percent during the month September 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. The pharmaceutical exports in September 2021 were recorded at US $26.488 million against the export of $27.366 million in September 2020, the PBS data revealed.