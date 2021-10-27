Gold price inches up to Rs101,300 per 10g

Gold price snapped a five-day winning streak on Tuesday, with the US dollar and US Treasury yields gaining traction.

Gold in the international market was available at $1,797.80 per ounce after shedding $10.60 at 1310 hours GMT. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan surged to Rs101,300 on Tuesday with an increase of Rs100. Gold in the local market was available at Rs101,200 per 10 grams on Monday last. As the local currency has been depreciating against the US dollar consistently, gold rates have been going high despite remaining low in the international market. According to experts, the prospects for an early policy tightening by major central banks contributed to driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. The dominant risk-on mood turned out to be another factor that acted as a headwind for the safe-haven gold. That said, worries about the imposition of economically damaging lockdowns in China might hold traders from placing aggressive bets and help limit deeper losses for the precious metal.

They said that gold prices surrender the previous session’s gains and struggle to defend the $1,800 mark. The US 10-year Treasury yields remain elevated near 1.63pc ahead of the upcoming major central bank meetings this week. The US dollar trades near 93.90, recovering from a near one-month low in the previous session. A higher USD valuation makes gold more expensive for the buyers holding other currencies.