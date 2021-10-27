20 depts’ participation in Dubai Expo to help bring investment: Baryar

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Trade and Investment Ahsan Saleem Baryar has said that 20 departments of the province are participating in the Dubai Expo, which will brighten the investment possibilities in Punjab. While addressing local exporters after visiting Dubai Expo, he said that the Punjab government would send 25 young people to the event, registered in Startup Pakistan where they would have an opportunity to showcase their talents and creativity. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would inaugurate the investor portal at Dubai Expo under the Punjab Investment Board. An international business conference, seminars and panel discussions would be held at the Dubai Expo, he added. This will help attract investors to invest in Punjab, he added. In this regard, the Punjab government is providing special support and facilities to small and medium enterprises/ industries which are associated with exports. Baryar said that according to the vision of the prime minister and the chief minister, positive results of investor-friendly policies were coming out now.













