Bangladesh face confident England in first T20I meeting between sides

ABU DHABI: Surprisingly, England and Bangladesh have never faced each other in T20Is before. Clashing for the first time in the format on Wednesday (today), they come out of different ends of the confidence spectrum from their last match: while Sri Lanka’s new generation batters stunned Bangladesh with a superb chase, England trounced West Indies in a dominant show with the ball. Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills led the destruction before Adil Rashid ran through the West Indies lower order with extraordinary figures of 4 for 2. England bowled West Indies out for 55, their second-lowest all out total in T20Is, and the lowest total by a Test-playing nation in the T20 World Cup. And although England lost four wickets in the short chase, that wouldn’t have bothered Eoin Morgan, as they preferred to tweak their batting order to suit the situation. Already Jason Roy and Jos Buttler offer one of the most dangerous opening pairings in the world, while a middle order consisting of Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Morgan remains handful for any bowling attack.

Also, England’s bowlers remain a threat for Bangladesh despite their encouraging score against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. Although Mohammad Naim remains in good form with two fifties in three innings in the tournament so far, he must pick up pace once set. Liton Das hasn’t hit the strides yet, with the two dropped catches against Sri Lanka further denting his confidence. Thus, Bangladesh will be reliant on their middle-order engine room of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and captain Mahmudullah. Although Shakib missed out on a good score against Sri Lanka at No. 3, it is unlikely he will not be in the runs for too long, as Mushfiqur finally struck a T20I fifty in the last game – his first in two years.

Bangladesh can’t afford too many such mistakes against England or in any of their remaining matches. They had said that they targeted reaching the semi-final this time, but for now they need to get going with a win first. England, meanwhile, look primed for another big performance. Bangladesh may bring back Taskin Ahmed in place of Nasum Ahmed in Abu Dhabi, where conditions could favour seamers. Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain and Shoriful Islam continue to warm the bench, as Bangladesh look likely to go with the tried-and-tested combination. Mark Wood missed England’s opening game with a niggle in his left ankle which he suffered during the warm-up match against New Zealand. England expect him to be available for selection but may not risk him at an early stage of the tournament. Malan is expected to return to No. 3 unless England opt to pick an extra seamer. Agencies

Squads

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Liton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Afif Hossain, 7 Nurul Hasan (wk), 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.

England (probable): 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Eoin Morgan, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Tymal Mills/Mark Wood.