Jinnah Icon to represent Pakistan in Asia and Middle East Bridge Championship

LAHORE: The national trials to select a national bridge team to represent Pakistan at the 21st Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME ) Bridge Championship, to be held in Dubai later this year, concluded at the Lahore Gymkhana Club after four days of mental tackling, intelligence oriented interceptions and spirited application of bridge playing strategies here on Tuesday. The finalists of the trials were the Jinnah Icon team of Islamabad, comprising Arsalan Mansoor, Yasser Rahim, Khalid Mohiuddin and Mubashir Puri and they were up against the juvenile PANGEA team embodying Multan based players like Muhammad Imran, Mudassir Rahim, Muhammad Ali Yasir and Aamir Ishaque. The PANGEA team had surprised the doyens of the game by ousting all opposition and reaching the finals. Out of the final four rounds, one round was played late on Monday evening and three on Tuesday. And though Jinnah Icon surfaced as the top team of the national trials, PANGEA managed to withstand the enormous strength of Jinnah Icon and it was only in the last round of the final day that Jinnah Icon enhanced their winning margin through ingenious moves that led to the defeat of PANGEA. And the captain of Jinnah Icon Team Arsalan Mansoor admitted that PANGEA Team really gave them a fright through exceptional play. Jinnah Icon are now the national bridge champions and will take on world class opposition in the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East Championship in the middle of December in Dubai.













