NIFTH and the Cultural Consulate Embassy of Iran collaborate

The National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) and the Cultural Consulate Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran collaboratively held an exhibition ‘Mehfil’ at NIFTH Gallery Lok-Virsa, Islamabad, from October 20-24. The opening event included a Mehfil-e-Naat and Qirat by an internationally acclaimed Iranian Qari Agha Karim Mansouri, followed by the Islamic Calligraphy & Relics Exhibition. The exhibition was inaugurated by former health minister Dr Zafar Mirza. NIFTH Executive Director Talha Ali Kushvaha along with NIFTH Programme Consultant Mehdi Kazmi, recently called upon Cultural Councillor of Iran Ehsan Khazaei to discuss the holding of this exhibition along with other projects, including a potential collaboration between the Iranian National Museum and NIFTH museum, with the involvement of the Foreign Ministry. It was also discussed that Iran and Pakistan should collaborate overall as culture is a powerful tool through which the two nations can not only understand each other better, but also compete on the world stage and tackle currently ongoing media and cultural wars by being strongly grounded in our own cultures and coming together to meet international challenges.













