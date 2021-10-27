Angelina encourages her kids to raid her luxe closet

No one is more glam than Angelina Jolie but she’s ready to retire her best dressed title!

The Eternals star instead joked that she’s the “opposite” parent who loves when her kids-Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox-raid her closet.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it’s your turn,'” Jolie exclusively gushed during E! News’ Daily Pop on Oct. 25. “I’m that mom.”

In fact, Jolie’s daughter Zahara donned her 2014 Oscars gown at the Eternals premiere on Oct. 18. Jolie first wore the luxe gold Elie Saab Haute Couture dress to support then-husband Brad Pitt’s Academy Award-winning film, 12 Years a Slave.

And, Jolie had her family in mind when she joined Marvel’s Eternals.

“It was now going to be a family that represented the world we live in, and for that, I said, ‘I don’t care the size of my role or what it is, I just want to back that family,'” Jolie revealed. “I wanted to see this family onscreen, so we all joined without having read the script. We all joined with a lot of faith but understanding that there was a message behind this film, that we are stronger together and that this was going to be a very diverse, inclusive and different family. It was a love letter to humanity.”

Co-star Salma Hayek applauded Jolie’s “humbleness” on set.

“There’s not a lot of people at her stature that would come into a film without a lot of demands and knowing the script,” Hayek admitted. “It really felt that she wanted to be part of our family. We were very impressed and very excited.” Eternals opens in theatres on Friday, Nov. 5.