Archana recreates Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Itni Sundar’ viral meme

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s recent released ‘Honsla Rakh’ has been going strong at the Box Office.

The film has collected Rs 30.25 crore and has broken several records at the Box Office.

Her fans have been supporting her and respecting her decision to return to work after suffering a huge loss in her personal life, where she lost her close friend and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla.

Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show judge Archana Puran Singh recreated Shehnaaz’ viral meme ‘Main Itni Sundar Hoon’ on the show, fans couldn’t hold their excitement. Archana channelled her Miss Braganza character from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as she recreated actor Shehnaaz Gill’s viral Itni Sundar meme.

Taking to Instagram, Archana shared the clip, also featuring Rochelle Rao. The clip started with Rochelle lip-syncing, “Itni sundar hun main kya karun”. She is then interrupted by Archana who lip-syncs Shehnaaz Gill’s line, “Yeh jo bakwaas hai na yeh saare kar lete hain, jaa ke kaam kar”.

Rochelle is then seen making a face and walking away. The video comes to an end with ‘Miss Braganza aha’, from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, playing in the background as Archana walks away after a hair flip.

The video has left fans super elated and they are now urging the makers and host Kapil Shara to get Shehnaaz on The Kapil Sharma Show.