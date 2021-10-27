Lawyers demand UN implement resolutions on IIOJ&K

The lawyer community has demanded the United Nations implement its resolutions on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as the Indian forces are committing severe human rights violations and atrocities in the Valley.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, former president Lahore Bar Association (LBA) Sajid Bashir Sheikh said that Pakistani nation, along with their Kashmiri brethren, would observe a black day on Wednesday, Oct 27 to convey to the international community that they completely reject India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir.

He said that on this day in 1947, Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir against the will and aspirations of Kashmiris, and violated the Partition plan of the Subcontinent. He said that observing the day was aimed at highlighting the 74 years of struggle of Kashmiris in their quest for the right to self-determination. He said that the people of Kashmir had rendered innumerable sacrifices in their struggle for self-determination and were committed to getting their freedom.

Sajid Bashir Sheikh said the people of Kashmir had accelerated their legitimate struggle in the wake of continued siege, prolonged curfews, arrests and detentions of their leaders in occupied Kashmir.

He said that till today, India was trying to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement by all means. Unfortunately, despite bringing into the notice of the world the crucial issue and reminding the world community of Indian barbarism in the held valley, no relief had been provided to the suppressed Kashmiris so far, he added.

He said India’s August 5 move to abrogate articles 35-A and 370 of its constitution was solely aimed at changing the demographic status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir by making the indigenous Muslim population a minority in their homeland. He said that over eight million Muslims in IIOJ&K had been under an inhuman curfew that had turned the entire valley into the biggest open prison of the world.