BISE Rawalpindi extends date for Intermediate special exams

Board Of Intermediate and Secondary Education(BISE)Rawalpindi on Tuesday extended the date for submitting online forms of special examination of Intermediate Part II and II. According to the BISE spokesman, the exam forms can now be submitted till November 1 with a single fee. Moreover, students can submit their forms with a double fee till November 8, while they can submit their forms with a triple fee till November 12. Similarly, the candidates would be eligible to submit their forms with a triple fee plus Rs.200 per day till the last date of submission, which is November 17. Intermediate Part l-ll special exams 2021 would commence from November 27, 2021. The candidates absent from Inter Part l-ll annual exams 2021 could submit the admission form for special exams 2021. He added that the candidates who were not satisfied with 33% marks or have reservations about the result given under the Promotion Policy 2021 could also send the admission form within the due date.













