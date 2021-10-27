Fatima Fertilizer addresses climate change at Expo 2020 Dubai

Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) celebrated the Climate Week on October 8, 2021 at the Pakistan Pavilion of Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE. Being a prominent sponsor of the Pavilion, FFCL brought the attention of all stakeholders towards accelerating action against climate change and its impact on the region, especially in Pakistan, through virtual reality (VR) based engagement and a unique QR code based tree plantation activity.

With the use of VR, FFCL showcased its innovative investment initiatives aimed at combating climate change and decarbonization through developing green hydrogen and ammonia as sustainable fuel alternatives, which have immediate use in several industries like fertilizers, refineries, power generation, transportation, and so on. The brand also apprised the audience of its modern farming practices in this context, such as precision agriculture to save water and efficient use of other agricultural inputs. FFCL believes in playing a leading role in achieving net-zero emissions in Pakistan by enhancing resilience across all its business activities.

The company took the initiative of tackling climate change and securing a climate-safe future for all a step further through supporting the pavilion’s projection of the Billion Tree Tsunami, by creating a unique QR code out of wood and grass placed at its entrance. The creative code allowed the visitors to post their pledges in support of protecting the environment on their social media accounts while also giving them the opportunity to have a tree planted under their name at any one of Fatima Fertilizer’s production sites in Pakistan. The activity received an excellent outreach with more than 12,000 people visiting the pavilion that day, out of which 600 pledged to take part in this initiative.

Speaking at the occasion, National Marketing Manager at Fatima Fertilizer, Rabel Sadozai lauded the work being done by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in making the event successful and stated, “As a responsible sponsor of Pakistan Pavilion, we are playing our part in providing visitors with a unique experience that not only helps project our country’s climate responsible image but also makes people a part of a bigger cause i.e. to build a Sarsabz Pakistan!”