Greece blames Turkey after migrant children drown in Aegean

Greece on Tuesday blamed Turkey for a migrant boat sinking in the Aegean that claimed the lives of four children, noting that Ankara should prevent smugglers from risking peoples’ lives at sea.

“Tragically, in spite of the best efforts of the Hellenic coastguard, four children – all between the ages of three and 14 – are confirmed dead, 1 person is missing, 22 were rescued and are being cared for ashore,” Migration Minister NotisMitarachi said in a tweet. “The Turkish authorities must do more to prevent exploitation by criminal gangs at source. These journeys should never be allowed to happen,” Mitarachi said. The coastguard told AFP that among the 22 people rescued in rough seas near the island of Chios were 14 men, seven women and another child. In a statement, the coastguard said the boat had set out from Turkey amid strong winds, and that none of the occupants had been given a life vest by the smugglers. Merchant Marine Minister YiannisPlakiotakis said the smugglers had shown “criminal disregard for human life”.