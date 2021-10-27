Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 27 October 2021 is being sold for Rs. 99450 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 116000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 27 October 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 116000 Rs. 106333 Rs. 101500 Rs. 87000 per 10 Gram Rs. 99450 Rs. 91162 Rs. 87019 Rs. 74588 per Gram Gold Rs. 9945 Rs. 9116 Rs. 8702 Rs. 7459

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

