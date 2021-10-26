PM issues notification: Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday notified the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

“The prime minister has seen and approved the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as director-general Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from November 20, 2021, from the panel of officers,” a notification issued by the PMO dated October 26 said. The PMO confirmed that a meeting held earlier between the prime minister and the army chief had discussed “the timing of change of command in ISI and selection of the new DG ISI.”

Prime Minister interviewed all the nominees. A final round of consultation was held between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff today,” the PMO said. “After this detailed consultative process, name of LtGen. Nadeem Anjum was approved as new DG ISI,” tweeted the PMO.

Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum previously had served as Karachi Corps Commander and Frontier Constabulary Inspector General (IG FC) and Commandant and Command & Staff College Quetta and Brigade Commander Hangu Kurram Agency and originally belongs to the Punjab Regiment of Pakistan Army. Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum has vast experience of command in conventional as well as sub-conventional threat environment.