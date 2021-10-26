SSGC cuts gas connection of Nasla tower ahead of its demolition

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has cut utility connections of Nasla Tower residents on Tuesday. SSGC took this decision after the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) ordered the city authorities to raze the illegal building within a week.

SSGC alone has cut today about 100 gas utility connections in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Firozabad.

According to the latest update, the utility connections i.e. water, electricity and gas, have been disconnected from the building in compliance with the directives by the Karachi Commissioner.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has convened an urgent huddle to discuss all the possibilities to comply with the top court orders.

The city commissioner has also written today to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to seek its help in knocking down the illegal Nasla Tower in compliance with the top court orders that directed the operation within a week.

In the letter today, Memon has reached out to FWO officials to survey the site of the illegal tower to consider options of razing it as per court orders.

The commissioner has asked FWO to complete its survey report within two days so it can go forward in pursuance of the Supreme Court orders.