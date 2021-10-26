Pak-Bahrain ties growing stronger

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again restated Pakistan’ viewpoint on Afghanistan, urging the international community to play its vital role in reviving Afghanistan’s economy and pulling it out from the humanitarian crisis, Daily Times reported.

Peace in Afghanistan is not only important for its people but also Pakistan and the region as well, the premier said during a meeting with his Bahrain counterpart Prince Salman Bin Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa on the side-lines of the “Middle East Green Initiative” Summit.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets to help the Afghan people. The two PMs expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between the two fraternal countries in diverse fields. They discussed a range of issues of bilateral importance and also exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

While remembering his visit to Bahrain in December 2019, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of regular high-level exchanges to further reinforce the growing momentum in bilateral relations.

The Crown Prince underlined that Bahrain deeply valued its relationship with Pakistan and was committed to upgrading it in all dimensions.

Moreover, the two Prime Ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation in myriad fields and maintain close consultation on all issues of mutual interest. PM Imran Khan renewed his invitation to Prince Salman Bin Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa for a visit to Pakistan.