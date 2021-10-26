Punjab reports 522 new cases of dengue

LAHORE: On Tuesday, Punjab reported 522 new cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease in the last 24-hour period.

Provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch, has said that yesterday 408 dengue fever cases were reported in Lahore.

The viral disease has claimed 32 lives in Punjab in this season. However, province reported no dengue fever deaths yesterday.

Punjab has so far reported 11,080 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the current season, the health secretary said.

Lahore has reported most of the dengue cases. The number of dengue cases so far in Lahore stands at 7,413, according to the secretary health.

Presently 2,183 dengue patients have been admitted in hospitals across the province, health secretary said. Most patients of the mosquito-borne disease, 1,245, have been under medical attendance at Lahore’s hospitals,” top health official further said.

Health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch earlier said that the administration has stepped up efforts to counter the ongoing trend of upsurge in dengue fever in the province.