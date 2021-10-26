Dengue takes another life in KPK

PESHAWAR: On Monday, dengue fever has taken another life in KPK. The total death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is now seven.

Also, dengue is found in 171 new patients. It has raised the total number of patients to 4504.

The patient who died of dengue fever belonged to Swabi district.

Punjab on Monday reported 463 new infections of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease in the last 24-hour period.

Provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch, has said that yesterday 365 dengue fever cases were reported in Lahore.

Yesterday the viral disease claimed two lives in Punjab increasing the death toll by dengue fever in this season to 32. Both patients died from the virus in Lahore.

Punjab has so far reported 10,258 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the current season, the health secretary said.

Lahore has reported most of the dengue cases. It has reported 7,005 cases so far, secretary health said.