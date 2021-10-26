Pakistan records only six COVID-19 deaths, 592 new cases in a day

Pakistan recorded less than 10 fatalities from COVID-19 in a single day for the second consecutive day. According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday (today) morning, Pakistan has reported 6 deaths and 592 new cases in the last 24 hours (Monday).

After adding the new 592 cases, the number of total infections stands at 1,269,806. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,392.

Moreover, a total of 42,096 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 592 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.35 percent.

Statistics 26 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,096

Positive Cases: 572

Positivity %: 1.35%

Deaths : 6

Patients on Critical Care: 1517 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 26, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 310 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,217,218.

The number of patients in critical care was 1,517. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 24,196.

In the last 24 hours 383,426 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, while Pakistan has administered 38,596,890 fully vaccinated till now. On the other hand, the country has administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to 68,666,464 people.

Furthermore, 468,164 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 177,553 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 439,307 in Punjab, 106,749 in Islamabad, 33,204 in Balochistan, 34,443 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,386 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.