US declares new travel protocols for foreign nationals

WASHINGTON: On Monday, the United States has ruled out new Covid-19 international air travel rules starting from November 8.

However, foreign national air travelers to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to getting an airplane to the US, a State Department statement said.

On the other hand, children under 18 are free from the new vaccine requirements as are certain individuals in countries where vaccines are not yet readily accessible.

Meanwhile, those receiving an immunity will generally need to be vaccinated if they intend to remain in the United States for more than 60 days.

The new travel guidelines also include new protocols around testing. To further strengthen protections, unvaccinated travelers – whether US citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), or the small number of excepted unvaccinated foreign nationals – will now need to test within one day of departure.

“This policy will allow the resumption of regular international travel for those who are fully vaccinated,” the statement read.