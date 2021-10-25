Bizenjo quits as speaker as opp ‘nominates’ him for CM’s slot

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has resigned from his post, a day after the resignation of Jam Kamal from the post of chief ministership.

“I, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, hereby, tender my resignation from the office of speaker, provincial assembly of Balochistan on Monday,” said a handwritten resignation letter addressed to the Balochistan governor.

As per the letter, the speaker stepped down from his post in accordance with Article 53 and Article 127 of the Constitution.

The united opposition has decided to nominate Bizenjo as the new chief minister. BAP interim president Zahoor Ahmed Buledi confirmed the development shortly after Bizenjo resigned from his post as the speaker. Buledi said that he would also consult other coalition parties over the selection of a new leader of the House.

On the other hand, BAP spokesperson Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said all the coalition parties have nominated Bizenjo as the next chief minister. He said that consultations are underway with the PTI for the formation of a government. “We invite everyone to work together for the betterment of Balochistan,” he said, adding that the last three years have passed and now they want to work together for the future of the province.

The move came after opposition lawmakers pressured the chief minister to resign from the post through a no-trust vote. Kamal relented after a few days and finally sent his resignation to the governor on Sunday. The no-trust motion, backed by 33 of the 65 provincial assembly members, was moved by Provincial Food Minister and BAP leader Abdul Rehman Khetran.

CM Kamal had earlier claimed that he had the support of majority members of the provincial assembly and he would foil opposition and ruling party disgruntled members’ bid to remove him through a no-trust motion.