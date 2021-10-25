PM accepts Jamshed Cheema’s resignation as SAPM on food security

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday accepted Jamshed Iqbal Cheema’s resignation as special assistant to the prime minister on food security, which came into effect on October 22. The prime minister had approved the appointment of Cheema as the SAPM on food security on April 19 this year. Cheema has stepped down as the SAPM as he is getting ready to contest for the NA-133 by-election in Lahore, which will take place on December 5. The former SAPM submitted his nomination papers on Monday. The seat fell vacant after senior PML-N leader and MNA Mohammad Pervaiz Malik, 73, had passed away earlier this month.













