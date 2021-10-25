Punjab suffered loss of Rs650bn due to Covid: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Monday that Punjab’s economy faced loss of Rs650 billion due to the coronavirus.

He expressed these views during his visit at a corona vaccination centre situated at People’s Colony in Khanewal.

The chief minister observed that over 13,000 persons died of coronavirus pandemic in the province. “Now, the government has decided to vaccinate one million citizens on daily basis,” he said, adding that 14,000 new coronavirus centres were being established in the province to achieve the target. Similarly, he said, the services of 18,000 health teams would also be sought in order to make the coronavirus campaign successful.

Earlier, Usman Buzdar inaugurated door-to-door vaccination campaign and also appreciated the performance of the district administration and health department Khanewal for imparting best services – especially with regards to coronavirus vaccination. Earlier, Buzdar said that unfortunately the opposition parties are compromising national interest for the sake of their vested interests.

“In the current circumstances, their politics is against the national interest,” he said in a statement. Buzdar further stated that the opposition was only trying to disguise its humiliation by staging protests. He said, “The opposition had always ignored national issues and challenges, including Covid and dengue for their narrow political interests.”

He added: “We have always responded to their negative politics with public service; the people want development and prosperity, not chaos.”

The opposition has always tried to create hindrance in the journey of progress and development, he asserted. The chief minister said that the PTI government-led by Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete its five-year tenure. He said the conspirators had faced defeat before and will meet the same fate in future.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that the incumbent government is paying special focus to the development of rural areas in order to ensure facilities equally at urban and rural areas of the country.

Addressing a ceremony of Sui-Gas project in Multan, the provincial minister said that the people of the area had been demanding Sui-gas facility since last many years but the previous governments had made promises only instead of practical work.

He said that the incumbent government was fulfilling all its pledges made during the election, adding that a new pipeline with funds of over Rs35 million was being laid in the area for provision of Sui gas facility to local people.

He announced the construction of Multan to Vehari road that would be started soon as the tender of the scheme had already published in the newspapers as well. He said that PM Imran and CM Buzdar would soon inaugurate the project.