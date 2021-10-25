AJK PM inaugurates first women police station

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi on Monday inaugurated first women police station of the region at Rawalakot, the headquarter of Poonch division while two more will be set up at Muzaffarabad and Mirpur for remaining two divisions.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Niazi said his party had committed in its election manifesto to safeguard women of the region by setting up women’s police stations in the region and first pledge was fulfilled by his government.

The staff of the women’s police station would comprise on women police officials and it deal the complaints of women only from all the districts of the division giving them an opportunity to come out and approach the police for legal assistance in a friendly environment.

The AJK prime minister directed the staff of the police station to be dutiful for providing safety and security to the women and resolving their legal matters so that feel safe and secure besides getting their legal rights without any fear and danger.

He reiterated his resolve to fulfill all the commitments made with people in election manifesto and will bring reforms in the governance system in accordance with the vision of party head and Prime Minister Imran Khan in the region.

The ceremony was also attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sohail Habib Tajik, Commissioner Poonch division and other officials besides the notables of the area. IGP on the occasion said the police department will be transformed into a model one and reforms were being introduced on the directives of the government. Niazi said his government was going to launch a mega project to boost tourism in the region and Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully backing him for uplift of the area with many other projects in different sectors that will boost the economy of the state.