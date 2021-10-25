Punjab reports 463 new cases of dengue fever

Punjab on Monday reported 463 new infections of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease in the last 24-hour period. Provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch, has said that on Sunday 365 dengue fever cases were reported in Lahore. On Sunday the viral disease claimed two lives in Punjab increasing the death toll by dengue fever in this season to 32. Both patients died by the virus disease belong to Lahore. Punjab has so far reported 10,258 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the current season, health secretary said. Most cases of the disease, 7,005, have been reported in Lahore, secretary health said. Presently 2,200 dengue patients have been admitted in hospitals across the province, health secretary said. Most patients of the mosquito-borne disease, 1,270, have been under medical attendance at Lahore’s hospitals,” top health official further said. Health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch earlier said that the administration has beefed up arrangements to counter the ongoing trend of upsurge in dengue fever in the province that has claimed 29 lives in Punjab.













