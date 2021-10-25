Sindh govt approves Rs564.4m for Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge

The Sindh government has decided to construct a bridge on River Indus to provide a direct link between Khairpur, Nathanshah and Kandiaro to improve traffic flows between the two major cities and the surrounding areas.

This was disclosed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over the 34th Public Private Partnership (PPP) meeting here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Nasir Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Zia Abbas Shah, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant Syed Qasim Naveed, MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Prof Sarosh Lodhi, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Asif Brohi, Secretary Finance Asif Jahangir, Secretary Local Govt Najm Shah, DG PPP Unit Khalid Shaikh, and others.

The chief minister said that the Works & Services Department has worked out a detailed plan to provide a direct link between Khairpur Nathan Shah and Kandiaro by constructing a bridge over Indus River to improve traffic flows between the two major cities and surrounding areas.

The project will significantly reduce travel distance from Khairpur Nathan Shah to Kandiaro, the CM said and added the Larkana-Gambat Bridge located on the Upstream [of the proposed bridge] at a distance of 181 km, therefore, will save 131 km distance. He added that the Dadu-Moro Bridge (Downstream) is located at 122 km, therefore, will save 72 km distance.

The meeting was told that the starting point of the bridge would be at Indus Highway near Khairpur Nathan Shah at Sita Village and the ending point on the National Highway (N5) would be at Kamal Dero at Kandiaro. The length of bridge and roads would be approximately 25km, excluding approach roads from N5 and N55 respectively.