Kashmiris to observe black day tomorrow against Indian occupation

Mass anti-India rallies will be hallmark of the Black day to be observed by people living both sides of the line of control – IIOJK and AJK – on October 27 to reiterate extreme indignation and protest against the Indian incursion on Jammu & Kashmir.

People living in both sides of the LoC observe October 27 as the black day every year to mark this day with severe protest and resentment against the Indian unlawful and sinister action of landing its armed military and para military troops at Srinagar airport against the aspirations and the wishes of the people of the state.

It was on this day in 1947 that Indian armed troops invaded Jammu & Kashmir and occupied it against the wishes of the Jammu & Kashmir people, blatantly defying all international norms and commitments.

This year too, the black day against continual forced Indian occupation, will be observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached at its climax and decisive stage following the massive continual anti-India protests by the people in the curfew-clamped and locked-down state.

Protest rallies and processions – besides public congregations – will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir state to express completed dissociation from India besides apprising the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Kashmiri people.

National Events Organising Committee source told APP here on Monday that major protest rally will be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life.

Leading personalities representing diverse segments of the civil society will address the rally highlighting the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian Illegally occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.

Through the protest rallies, speakers will reiterate demand for revival of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state and most particularly the early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay.

‘India denying Kashmiris their right’: Meanwhile, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour Shakeel Shahid Monday said that people of Kashmir are demanding their right to self-determination, but India is suppressing their internationally acknowledged movement.

Talking to APP in Faisalabad, he said that the United Nations has accepted the fundamental rights of Kashmiris but India has refused to implement the UN resolution which is a major cause of concern for the people demanding their fundamental rights of self-determination.

He said that it is very disturbing situation that Indian forces are killing generations after generations of Kashmiris in order to turn the Muslim majority into minority on their own lands.

He said that people of Pakistan fully stand with their Kashmiri brethren and support their struggle. He expressed concerns over cold attitude of the UN and other international humanitarian organisations which had failed to take cognizance of the situation.

Shahid said that Pakistani nation fully supports their Kashmiri brethren who are ready to sacrifice their life for an independent homeland. People of Pakistan will continue their moral, political and diplomatic support of the Kashmiri people until they were granted right to self-determination, he added.

Over in Muzaffarabad, prominent Kashmiri woman activist and Parliamentary Secretary in AJK Legislative Assembly Taqdees Gilani, while talking to APP, said that a just solution of Jammu and Kashmir issue was essential for the establishment of lasting peace in South Asia.

She said that Indian armed forces had killed several unarmed Kashmiri citizens in fake encounters, while residential houses were also being destroyed.

She termed the Indian government acts and armed forces’ actions as open aggression in occupied state.

Gilani expressed bewilderment over that the arrest of hundreds of citizens in occupied valley, saying that despite state repression, indiscriminate use of military force, India was completely failed to crush the spirit of Kashmiri people for freedom.

She further said that the people of all units of the state of Jammu and Kashmir should come forward to play their role for the independence of the Indian-occupied state.