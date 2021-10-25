Meeting on new draft bill to empower special persons held

A stakeholder consultative meeting on the new draft bill to empower special persons was held here on Monday under the auspices of the Department of Social Welfare and Finance.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari attended the meeting exclusively while Members of Provincial Assembly Sadia Suhail Rana, Samera Ahmed, Zainab Umar Advocate, Secretary Social Welfare, Director General, Advocate General Punjab, Azhar Siddique Advocate, representatives of Special Persons and eminent personalities of different schools of thought were also present on the occasion.

The consultative meeting discussed in detail the draft bill for the betterment of special persons, especially considering the suggestions of the representatives of special persons.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare said that special people do not mean only young children, people of all ages and all physical problems deserve the attention of society. He said that all stakeholders are being consulted on the direction of Lahore High Court. Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2021 will be passed before December 8.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, for the first time in Punjab, a comprehensive law is being framed for special persons.