Govt depts to work under one roof to protect south Punjab’s heritage

South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Saqib Zafar on Monday said the steps were being taken to protect heritage in the culturally rich region of South Punjab.

While addressing a ceremony here at Tea House, the ACS stated that a plan had been prepared to preserve historic identity of Fort Kuhna Qasim. The work at Fort Kuhna Qasim will enhance city’s prestigious further, he stated.

He also maintained that all the gates of Bahawalpur had been restored to their original form. Similarly, the work on museum is also in progress.

The ACS disclosed that site for Multan’s museum had also been identified. He hailed services of Kamran Lashari, DG Walled City Lahore Authority.

Kamran Lashari’s talent to be utilized for protection and promotion of cultural heritage in the region. He also assured of complete cooperation to the institutions working for protection of the local heritage.

Kamran Lashari also spoke and stated that landscaping of Fort Kuhna Qasim will be done. Seven government agencies would be brought under one umberlla. Ex-Principal National School of Arts Sajida Windal also addressed the ceremony and stated that the original boundaries of Fort Qasmi cover an area of 95 acres.

The wall of the fort on one side, water works road, is crumbling, she observed.