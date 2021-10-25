Blocking TikTok violation of constitutional rights: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to justify the ban it has imposed on TikTok. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a petition against the ban on the video-streaming app. “Why did PTA impose the ban?” asked Justice Minallah, directing the telecommunication regulator to satisfy the court on next hearing. The court directed the government and PTA to submit names of social media experts. The bench noted that PTA submitted affidavits in the Peshawar and Sindh high courts stating that one per cent of the content being posted to TikTok is objectionable. The top Islamabad judge observed that the underprivileged earn a living by showcasing their talent on the app. “Did the PTA seek any expert opinion before blocking the app?” he further asked. Blocking the app is a violation of the rights enshrined in the country’s Constitution, the court noted and adjourned the case until November 22. At the previous hearing, the Islamabad High Court was informed that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and TikTok officials are engaged in talks to lift the ban on the video-sharing app DNA.













