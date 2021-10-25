Greek parliament suspended after party leader’s death

The Greek parliament was suspended Monday following the death of Fofi Gennimata, the head of the socialist party and one of the most senior women politicians in the country.

Parliament speaker Constantinos Tassoulas said he had agreed with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to “suspend legislative work this week” and that political parties had also agreed to suspend parliamentary questions.

Mitsotakis said a national day of mourning would be held Wednesday for Gennimata, who died of cancer Monday in an Athens hospital.

One of the first women in Greece to hold senior political posts, the 56-year-old led a successor party to the once-powerful PASOK movement of three-time Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou.

The mother-of-three had survived a previous battle with cancer but was hospitalised on October 11 with intestinal trouble. A day later, Gennimata said she was abandoning her campaign for re-election to the party leadership in December.