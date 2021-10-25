Accelerate Prosperity launches fast-track incubation programme

Accelerate Prosperity, Pakistan has launched a two-month fast-track incubation program, co-managed by the National Incubation Center, Islamabad, for green businesses operating in Sindh, KPK, Gilgit Baltistan and Rawalpindi/Islamabad. The program is focused on investment readiness and aims to take startups through an accelerated cycle for scaling their business. This will be a hybrid program and will be executed from the platform of the National Incubation Center-Pakistan’s largest incubator managed by Teamup in partnership with the Ministry of IT and Jazz.

The program has been designed specifically for green startups, and will cover areas of design thinking, business development, marketing, building financial narrative and determining legal structure, and most importantly investment readiness. Selected startups will undergo curriculum sessions in addition to one-on-one mentoring and pitching clinics, they will gain access to the expert teachings of industry veterans, seasoned entrepreneurs, investors, and trainers from Teamup’s extensive global network.

All areas of learning have been curated for Green Businesses specifically and aims to address the specific challenges for startups in the domain. Sector experts will be engaged to provide support to startups and provide key sector insights for scaling business.

The incubation program will conclude with a Pitching Competition, whereby top 3 to 5 startups will be eligible to receive seed financing from Accelerate Prosperity subject to due diligence.