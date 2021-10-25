Graana.com inaugurates office in Faisalabad

After making a marked impact in the real estate market and providing convenient services to its broad base of customers, Graana.com – Pakistan’s 1st Online Real Estate Marketplace inaugurated its office in Faisalabad, the industrial hub of Pakistan. The inaugurated Faisalabad office is located at 445-D Main Boulevard, D-Ground, People Colony No-1, Faisalabad.

A formal inauguration ceremony was held on the site of office at D-Ground Faisalabad which was marked by the presence of the esteemed higher management of Graana.com. The dignitaries of the ceremony included Director Graana.com, Farhan Javed; Director Agency21, Sharjeel E. Ahmer, and Head of Central Region Nasir Malik.

While expressing delight on the occasion, Director Graana.com Farhan Javed said that ‘Graana.com is expanding its footprint of real estate services across Pakistan which will provide a safe and secure environment of investment and it will introduce our clients and customers to the most credible real estate projects of Pakistan’. The Faisalabad office was formally inaugurated by Farhan Javed, which is a stepping stone for providing a hassle-free service to the residents of Faisalabad which will start a new chapter in the real estate market of Faisalabad.

A briefing pertaining to the real estate market of Faisalabad was also given in the inaugural ceremony in which the team members of Graana.com gave their important inputs.