Yet another low

Veteran anchorperson Asma Shirazi’s piece in BBC Urdu last week, in which she commented on the economy and implied towards the end that something more than superstitious rituals was needed to put it back on track, seems to have opened a rare can of worms. And surely the article would not have been read and shared nearly as many times as it was if not for the government’s own venomous reaction to it; something that was completely uncalled for. Even though the writer did not mention any names in her article, and it is very much one’s own prerogative what to write in one’s own columns, it was taken in bad taste by PTI loyalists and, according to their explanation, the implications were crystal clear and very personalized even if the name was not directly taken. According to them the writer was clearly toeing the political line of Maryam Nawaz. But the way official spokespersons hit the roof over it and insisted that the first lady was being made the butt of all jokes because of it clearly bordered on in the ridiculous. All this is very unfortunate especially since the lady in question has no public profile, standing, or office. She restricts herself, very gracefully, to her household duties and to drag her name into political battles is very unfair.

It’s also very typical of PTI spokesmen to make personal attacks on people who make statements that are not in line with the ruling party’s own narrative. And this case is no different. Everybody understands very well by now just how little patience PTI has with the media, and just which people it likes to push forward whenever anybody needs to be cut to size by heaping nonsensical accusations on them. That is why it was no surprise at all when Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill held a press conference late last week and lashed out at Asma Shirazi for what he called crossing “ethical limits”, even though it is he who is in the habit of crossing all sorts of limits all the time; just to please the boss since, quite obviously, there’s nothing PTI seems to like more than rubbishing anybody who dares to point a finger at it.

Such incidents shed light on just why PTI’s relationship with the media is so complicated and strained. Things were very different back in the day when the party was still in opposition and the likes of Gill and Co had not arrived on the scene to lend their penchant for undignified personal attacks to its arsenal. Yet since things have not quite gone according to script practically since the day PTI came to power, and the media only does its job by highlighting this fact and the many things that contribute to it, the ruling party no only doesn’t like what it sees in the news, but rather choses to attack it and anybody wo propagates it.

Surely it’s time for PTI’s leadership to see that some of its spokesmen are doing the party no favours. They should be made to shape up or ship out. *