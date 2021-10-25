Pakistan to get GSP Plus status for another 10 years, says Punjab governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that Pakistan would get GSP Plus status by the European Union (EU) for another 10 years.

He was talking to the media after inaugurating a tree plantation drive, along with Begum Perveen Sarwar, at Governor’s House. He said 2,000 saplings were being planted at the Governor’s House under the current campaign. He said that tree plantations done in Imran Khan’s government had no precedent in the past.

The governor said during his visit to Europe, he held meetings with more than 30 members of the European Parliament including four vice presidents, adding that his meetings had been successful in all respects. He said that he was confident that despite all conspiracies of India, Pakistan would get GSP Plus status for another 10 years. It would provide financial benefits of more than $4 billion to Pakistan annually. He said so far the GSP Plus status had benefited Pakistan economy with $24 billion.

He said that during his visit to Europe, everyone appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process. He said that Pakistan was playing a positive role in establishing peace in the world including Afghanistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government and the establishment were on the same page and both were working together for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said the next general election would be held in 2023 and the opposition parties should wait for it. He said that it was really hard for any government to appease the opposition. He advised the opposition to play its role in strengthening democracy in the country, instead of holding unjustified street protests.

To a question, the governor said the negotiations between the government and the banned TLP (Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan) were a good sign, as a solution to all problems lies in talks.

Replying to a question, Ch Sarwar said that inflation was a big issue at the moment; therefore, the government was going to give targeted subsidies to people and it was trying to provide relief to as many people as possible, adding that the federal and Punjab governments had also launched public relief oriented projects including the Ehsaas programme.

Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar also cut a cake to celebrate Pakistan’s victory in the T20 World Cup against India. He appreciated the performance of all players.