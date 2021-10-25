Defence Raya Open Golf Championship rescheduled

LAHORE: The inauguralDefence Raya Open Golf Championship 2021 has been rescheduled and will now be held from 29th October to 1st November,a total of four rounds with 18 holes to be played each day.This is a golf championship of national standing and a new addition to the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) annual calendar. The playing arena is the par 72,Defence Raya Golf and Country Club Golf Course in Lahore that offers champion players a real test of the playing skills.The golf course facets and characteristics like strikingly attractive tees, exceptionally well prepared fairways sublime greens augmented by resplendent aura and ambience make this 18 holes lay out an enormous attraction for illustrious professionals,noteworthy amateurs and young aspirants of monumental talent who seek prestige and eminence in the world of golf. The format of competition is stroke play based while attributes like prize money of Rupees five million,a Honda 125 and a car for a hole-in-one and the prospect of competing at a magnificent golf course entices every golfer of significance to come and compete in accordance with eligibility terms spelt out by the tournament management team.













